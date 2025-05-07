Billy Idol Explains Why He Played Gay Clubs Early in His Career
All musicians have to start somewhere. For Billy Idol, many of his early solo performances were booked at gay clubs.
He touched on this during a recent appearance on the Turned Out a Punk podcast. Idol explained that the White Wedding tour featured venues that were gay clubs, and he noted that there was a unique kinship between the gay community and the punk community.
Idol said, "It was very embracing. People who didn't feel like they fit in what for whatever reason. Could be a gender thing, it could be a cross-dressing thing, or it just could be you just didn't feel like you. People would say today, you didn't feel like you're being seen. You know, that's what we felt like."
He continued, "In England, we were being told you don't have a chance of future, there's no future for you. This is seriously what we're being told. And so we just banded together with the other like minded outsiders. And they were coming from all different areas – gender, politics, political politics, personal politics. Lots of reasons why.“
Idol is currently on tour with fellow punk/hard rock icons Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Their next show is tonight (May 7) in Fort Worth, Texas.
A full list of dates is below, and complete tour and ticket details can be found at BillyIdol.net/Tour.
Billy Idol/Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - 2025 North American Tour Dates
April 30—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 3—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 4—Austin, TX—Moody Center
May 7—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena
May 9—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 10—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 13—Sunrise, FL—Amerant Bank Arena
May 16—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion
May 17—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
May 20—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center
May 23—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage
August 16—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at The Mann
August 17—Saratoga Springs, NY—Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 20—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden Arena
August 22—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 23—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center
August 26—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheatre
August 28—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center
August 31—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
September 3—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 5—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
September 12—Palm Springs, CA—Acrisure Arena
September 14—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theater
September 17—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre
September 19—Ridgefield, WA—Cascades Amphitheater
September 20—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena
September 23—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 25—Inglewood, CA—The Kia Forum