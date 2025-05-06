David Lee Roth Announces Tour Dates, Despite Previous Retirement Comments

Contests
David Lee Roth attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
David Lee Roth is hitting the road this summer, even though, in recent years, he's made headlines about retiring.

Diamond Dave's tour kicks off on July 22 in Paso Robles, Calif. and will wrap on Sept. 14 in Napa, Calif. A complete list of dates is below, and full ticket information can be found at DavidLeeRoth.com/tour.

This tour announcement is rather surprising, considering Roth famously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an interview published in October 2021 that he was done with performing. He said, in part, "I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring...I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe ... I’ve given you all I’ve got to give. It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty."

In that interview, DLR alluded to the passing of Eddie Van Halen as part of the reason why he was retiring: "I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter...I thought I might have been the first, frankly … ‘Hey Ed, objects in the rear-view mirror are probably me.' And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future."

Of course, this tour announcement follows Roth's return to the stage at the M3 Rock Festival in Maryland on May 3. Perhaps he needed to put those aforementioned shoes on again just to see if they still felt good before unveiling his upcoming shows?

David Lee Roth - 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

July 22 - Paso Robles, CA
July 31 - Hollywood, FL
Aug 03 - Tampa, FL
Aug 06 - Bristol, VA
Aug 08 - Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 10 - Huntington, NY
Aug 13 - Hampton Beach, NH
Aug 15 - Verona, NY
Aug 17 - Bethlehem, PA
Aug 18 - Gary, IN
Aug 21 - Cincinnati, OH
Aug 25 - St. Louis, MO
Sep 12 - Saratoga, CA
Sep 14 - Napa, CA



David Lee Roth
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
