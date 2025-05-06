Best Pennsylvania City to Find a Tech Job

Tech jobs are all the rage, and as technology advances, new and exciting technology jobs emerge. Anyone who is in the market for a new job knows that tech careers are one of the thriving areas for budding opportunities. As it turns out, each state has a particular city that's best for finding a fresh tech job, according to a new study.

Where to Find the Best Tech Jobs in the State

So, what defines a tech job? According to Tech Elevator, a tech job's definition can be different, by they define it as encompassing "any role that has to do with building, maintaining, and/or supporting software or hardware" and "any role that has to do with supporting the user experience." They also state that the definition "applies no matter the type of company or industry." Tech jobs are hot right now, too, and getting hotter. According to Tech Elevator, in 2023, there were 9.4 million tech roles in the United States, and that number is expected to keep growing.

In a new feature from Finance Buzz, the publication lays out the best technology cities in each state. "In our analysis, we reviewed more than 400 cities across the country against scoring factors like pay, demand for tech jobs, cost of living, and more to determine up-and-coming tech hotspots around the country," they state of the methodology.

The No. 1 city in America for tech jobs is no surprise: San Jose, California, which is basically Silicon Valley. "San Jose also has the highest number of tech jobs per capita, the highest demand for tech workers, the highest median annual wage for tech workers, and the biggest increase in tech workers per capita in the last five years of any city in the country," the study states.