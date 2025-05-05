Win A $50 Gift Card To Primo’s
Listen to Kristen on Monday 5/5 for a a KEYWORD for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Primo Hoagies! Thanks to Primo Hoagies for dropping off their…
Listen to Kristen on Monday 5/5 for a a KEYWORD for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Primo Hoagies!
Thanks to Primo Hoagies for dropping off their new catering boxes for our staff on National Hoagie Day.
Primo On the Go makes it easy to feed the whole team!
Order online at primohoagies.com.
It’s not just a hoagie, it’s a Primo!
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.