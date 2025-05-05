Contests
Win Tickets To Let’s Sing Taylor

Kristen will have a Keyword everyday the week of 5/5/25-5/9/25 for a chance to win “Let’s Sing Taylor” At the Keswick Theatre on Saturday, May 31st. Tickets are on sale…

Eric Simon
Let's Sing Taylor
In partnership with
The Keswick Theatre

Kristen will have a Keyword everyday the week of 5/5/25-5/9/25 for a chance to win

"Let's Sing Taylor"

At the Keswick Theatre on Saturday, May 31st.

Tickets are on sale now at KeswickTheatre.com

One entry per keyword per day

Taylor Swift
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
