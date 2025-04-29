Contests
5 Mom Musicians That Dominate the Music Industry

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and P!nk attend the 2022 American Music Awards
(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for dcp)

Moms are always there when we need them. They’re the first to call in a time of crisis or when you just need someone to talk to. They brought us life and truly make the world go ‘round. Where would we be without them?

What’s even cooler about moms, is that some of them create top-chart hits and have curated the soundtracks to our lives. In honor of Mother’s Day, here are 5 mom musicians that make the music industry AND the mom industry.

Ann Willson

Heart front-woman, Ann Wilson, is a true rockstar and mom-star! Ann’s powerful soprano voice has shaped rock music since the 70s and has been highly influential to other women in the music industry. Another thing she rocks at, is being a mom to her son, John Dustin Wilson.

P!nk

Raise your glass for this next mom (and all the moms out there). The Doylestown native, P!nk, is a 2000s icon that has shaped many childhoods and antsy teenage years. P!nk is also mom to a son, Jameson Moon Hart and daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stafani wears many hats, and one of them is being a mother to 2 sons, Kingston Rossdale and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale. From ska-rock to pop, to fashion designing, and a previous judge on The Voice, Gwen is a mom to be reckoned with.

Alanis Morrisette

“I want you to know that I’m a rockin’ mom” is what Alanis’s 90s hit should say. Alanis is a pioneering voice in the early alternative music scene, especially with her 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill”. On top of that, she’s also a mom to 2 sons, Ever Imre and Winter Mercy and a daughter, Onyx Solace.

Donna Summer

Donna Summer is the queen of disco. From hits like “Last Dance” and “I Feel Love”, Donna is not only an icon in the 70s disco scene but a mother to 3 daughters: Mimi Sommer, Brooklyn Sudano, and Amanda Sudano.

A message to the moms...

Mom, if you’re reading this, we love you! Seriously, thank you to all the moms out there in the universe (and music industry) who make our worlds so much better. 

Be sure to thank your mom today. Give her a call, spam her texts, send her a letter…just contact her somehow and show her some love; she deserves it today and every day!

(p.s. I'm playing these and more mom musicians this weekend, May 10th and 11th, to celebrate. Tune in!)

Kristen Herrmann is the Program Director and Weekday Morning Show Host on BEN FM. She has been a fixture on the radio in Philadelphia since 2005. As a content creator for BEN FM, Kristen specializes in all things Philadelphia, kids, family and favors the quirky stuff.
