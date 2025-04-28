Contests
Win Tickets To Flip Circus

Listen To Kristen the week of 4/28 – 5/1 for a KEYWORD For a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets To the all new Flip Circus, coming to the…

Eric Simon
Flip Circus

Listen To Kristen the week of 4/28 - 5/1 for a KEYWORD

For a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets

To the all new Flip Circus, coming to the King of Prussia Mall this Friday (May 2nd) through May 13th.

Tickets and info at FlipCircus.com.

Winner tickets are valid for any of the 7pm shows.

4th grade circus
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
