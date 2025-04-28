Win Tickets To Flip Circus
Listen To Kristen the week of 4/28 – 5/1 for a KEYWORD For a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets To the all new Flip Circus, coming to the…
Listen To Kristen the week of 4/28 - 5/1 for a KEYWORD
For a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets
To the all new Flip Circus, coming to the King of Prussia Mall this Friday (May 2nd) through May 13th.
Tickets and info at FlipCircus.com.
Winner tickets are valid for any of the 7pm shows.
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.