Win A 4pack Of Tickets To CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE
Listen to Kristen all week of the 4/28/25-5/2/25 for a KEYWORD to enter here For a chance to win a 4pack of tickets to see CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE At the…
Listen to Kristen all week of the 4/28/25-5/2/25 for a KEYWORD to enter here
For a chance to win a 4pack of tickets to see CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE
At the Keswick Theatre on June 5th.
You can purchase more tickets at KeswickTheatre.com
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.