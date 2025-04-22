Stevie Nicks Shares Prince Story That Inspired Song on Her New Album

Stevie Nicks shared during the recent 2025 Pollstar Music Awards that she's working on a new album inspired by "memories of mine of fantastic men." One of those "fantastic men" happens to be Prince.



Nicks explained that the song she wrote about Prince was inspired by an interaction they had following the premiere of the film Purple Rain. Prince invited her to the premiere because they were friends. (Never forget that Nicks wrote "Stand Back" after being inspired by Prince's "Little Red Corvette," who then played synthesizers on Nicks' hit.)



According to Nicks, she left the movie theater after a "freak out" upon seeing Prince slap Apollonia in Purple Rain. When Prince asked Nicks what she thought of the movie at the afterparty, she admitted she only saw the first half, "Because you slapped that girl!"



Nicks continued, " ... I said, 'But I brought you a gift. It's a really beautiful 24-carat necklace with little gold hearts on it, and here.' And he goes, 'I don't want your necklace.' And then he said — and this is in the song, this is where this record began — 'You always bring me a gift. You never bring me you.'"



While we'll have to wait to hear that song, Nicks said this album came to be due to the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. As a result of the fires, she stayed at a hotel for 92 days. During that time, she reflected on how it felt like she was on tour, but she wasn't really working, so she decided to start writing songs.



As for the content of these songs, of which there are seven thus far, Nicks said, " ... They are autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life. They're not airy fairy songs that you're wondering who they're about, but you don't really get it. They're real stories of memories of mine of fantastic men."