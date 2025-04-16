Preferred Pros: Veterinarians



Metropolitan Veterinary Associates

610-666-1050 | info@metro-vet.com



Location: 2626 Van Buren Avenue Norristown, PA 19403



Metropolitan Veterinary Associates have been providing the highest quality of veterinary care since 1986. Their use of state of the art diagnostic and therapeutic equipment and their commitment to their patients make them stand out from the rest. They are committed to improving the quality of life for each of their patients. They concentrate on specialty and emergency cases so you can trust your pet is in the best hands.



Metropolitan Veterinary Associates promises to provide excellent service and extraordinary care through kindness, comfort, and compassion. Their team of skilled veterinarians share a love of pets and people that allows them to honor the best in their patients. They specialize in areas such as anesthesiology, behavioral medicine, cardiology, critical care, dentistry, dermatology, emergency, internal medicine, interventional radiology, minimally invasive surgery, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, radiology (including CT, MRI, and I-131), and surgery. Their mission is to provide the best possible care and help provide you with the answers you need to make decisions for your pet’s health.