Preferred Pros: Roofing
Bachman’s Roofing, Building & Remodeling Inc.
BachmansRoofing.com 800-922-5818
Service Areas: Lancaster County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Schuylkill County, Philadelphia County
Bachman’s Roofing, Solar & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business, and has been for over 50 years. Their focus has always been on customer service, and believe that excellent customer service starts with an exceptional product, and is completed with expert installation. With those things combined, the chance of a problem is greatly reduced. But, if the need arises, they are there to back up their work quickly and efficiently. Bachman’s Roofing has earned their reputation for their outstanding roofing work, and have expanded to provide service in other areas of home improvement. They don’t just take on another trade, they learn to excel in each facet of their business – roofing, siding, gutters, additions, and more.
Bachman’s Roofing, Solar & Remodeling Inc. strives to provide quality construction services to residential and commercial customers alike and to create strong, long term relationships with customers based on professionalism and reliability. Their company is dedicated to using fair business practices, trained and educated staff, high quality materials and an active safety program. Their tradesmen are all fully trained and certified installers of their top quality products. When customers choose Bachman’s, they are choosing a company that cares about their work and stands behind it with superior warranties. Call Bachman’s Roofing for a roofing company you can trust.
Volpe Enterprises, Inc
Volpe Enterprises, Inc. 610-539-6730
Service Areas: Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Volpe Enterprises, Inc. has been a family-owned and operated business since its start in 1970. Originally starting in roofing, Volpe has expanded to a full-service home remodeling company. Adding new locations in North Wales, Norristown, and another coming soon in Malvern. The North Wales Design Center and showroom houses their entire catalog of products and allows potential customers to see roofing, siding, windows, doors, deck displays, cabinets, countertops, and more before committing to a remodel. Since the beginning, the Volpe family has remained committed to “quality, honesty, and integrity”. By providing excellent service at a fair price and promising 100% customer satisfaction, their goal is to develop a relationship with their customers for life.
Volpe Enterprises, Inc. knows that your roof is your home’s first line of defense against the rain, snow, wind, and sun. When it is time to repair your roof, Volpe’s team of qualified craftsmen is there to help. They install all types of roofs with the highest quality workmanship and use only the best materials. Call today to schedule a free roof repair or roof replacement estimate.