Preferred Pros: Plumbing

Unique Indoor Comfort, An ACE Hardware Company 610-825-4400 | info@uichvac.com Location: 780 5th Avenue Suite 140 King of Prussia, PA 19406

Unique Indoor Comfort, An ACE Hardware Company

Unique Indoor Comfort, An ACE Hardware Company

610-825-4400 | info@uichvac.com

Location: 780 5th Avenue Suite 140 King of Prussia, PA 19406

At Unique Indoor Comfort, our licensed plumbers offer a full spectrum of services to ensure your home's plumbing operates flawlessly. Whether it's repairs, maintenance, or new pipe installations, our team is dedicated to keeping your plumbing efficient and your home comfortable.

Unique Indoor Comfort, since 1966 has provided a legacy of comfort and trust to our customers. In 2023 Ace Hardware acquired Unique Indoor Comfort, the plumbing service experts of the Greater Philadelphia Region, creating a new opportunity to redefine helpful service in the plumbing business.  Much like Unique Indoor Comfort, Ace Hardware is dedicated to delivering an amazing experience to every customer, every time. Ace Hardware stores are locally owned and operated, with the goal to be helpful in the aisle and now in the home.

Our commitment to great customer service makes us unique. From our prompt appointments to our knowledgeable licensed plumbers, we strive to make every interaction convenient and professional.  Unique Indoor Comfort is a fourth-generation service company based in King of Prussia, Pa. We have a unique reputation for superior customer service, so whether you’ve got clogged or slow drains, need a gas line installed or want to safeguard your home from flooding with a sump pump, Unique does it all.

