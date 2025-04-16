Pennsylvania Could Be In for an Extra Sizzling Summer

Summertime is on the way, and while people often say that Christmas is the most wonderful time of year, there's a good argument that summer is actually the best time. Summer is packed with fun things to do, warm weather, sunny days, pristine sunsets and lots of outdoor fun. But, sometimes, it can get too hot in the summer. Let's call it too much of a good thing. So, what will the weather be like this summer?

Farmer's Almanac Summer Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac is back with their weather predictions for summer 2025. "The Almanac provides long-range seasonal forecasts to give a general idea of what to expect across the United States and Canada," they note. "This general weather report, compliments of the 2025 edition, covers the 3 months of summer — June, July and August — focusing on temperature and precipitation trends compared to historical 30-year averages, updated every decade."

For Pennsylvania, brace yourself, because the Farmer's Almanac predicts a "hot" and "dry" summer. Last summer was one of the hottest summers on record, and the Farmer's Almanac says to expect that again this time around. They explain to "expect hotter-than-normal temperatures across most of the U.S., except for the Northwest and southern Florida."

So, we all know what summer feels like, but what's the actual definition of summer? According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it's "the season of the year between spring and fall when the weather is warmest, lasting from June to September north of the equator and from December to March south of the equator." As for where the word summer came from, according to Dictionary.com, "It’s recorded before the year 900 and comes from the Old English word for the season, sumor. It's related to the Dutch zomer, the German Sommer and the Sanskrit samā (which means 'year')."