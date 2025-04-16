Preferred Pros: Junk Removal





JDog Junk Removal and Hauling 484-941-2311 rdsc@jdog.com







Service Areas: Bucks County, Northeast Philadelphia, Western Main Line, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Lansdale and Glenside areas.



As a veteran and military family owned and operated business, JDog Junk Removal and Hauling believes in the core military values of respect, integrity, and trust above all else. They are always punctual and believe in charging their prices as quoted with no surprises. Their uniformed team of dedicated workers recycle, reprocess, and repurpose as much as possible, and they donate materials to those in need whenever they can. When you hire JDog, you are supporting a veteran owned business that is dedicated to helping the community and the environment.



JDog Junk Removal and Hauling provides junk removal and clean out services to residential and commercial customers including bulk item pickup, construction debris removal, and office and estate clean outs. They haul items both big and small, so you don’t have to! Whether you are moving, completing a DIY project, or cleaning out an old storage unit, JDog’s friendly team of professionals have the muscles and the vehicles necessary to complete any removal project.



