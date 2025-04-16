Preferred Pros: Heating & Air

At Unique Indoor Comfort, An ACE Hardware Company we have a unique expertise in the design and installation of air conditioning systems specifically for older homes. Our high-velocity and ductless air conditioning systems are the perfect cooling solution for homes without ductwork. Each home is different, and our job is to design the perfect solution for your needs. Our technicians, engineers, and project managers work together with our customers to create the perfect plan for their budget and timeline.



Unique Indoor Comfort, since 1966 has provided a legacy of comfort and trust to our customers. In 2023 Ace Hardware acquired Unique Indoor Comfort, the HVAC service experts of the Greater Philadelphia Region, PA, creating a new opportunity to redefine Helpful service in the heating and cooling business. Much like Unique Indoor Comfort, Ace Hardware is dedicated to delivering an amazing experience to every customer, every time. Ace Hardware stores are locally owned and operated, with the goal to be helpful in the aisle and now in the home.