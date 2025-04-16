Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Preferred Pros: Appliance Sales

Gerhard’s Appliances GerhardsAppliance.com   215-268-3779 Store Locations: Glenside, Doylestown, Malvern, Ardmore, Northeast Philadelphia, Springhouse Gerhard’s Appliances is the largest family-owned and operated independent appliance dealer in the Tri-State Area.  For…

Beasley Media Group Editoral

Gerhard’s Appliances

PP- Gerhards logo


facebook icon 50x49 instagram icon 50x48
GerhardsAppliance.com   215-268-3779
spacer10
Store Locations: Glenside, Doylestown, Malvern, Ardmore, Northeast Philadelphia, Springhouse

Gerhard's Appliances is the largest family-owned and operated independent appliance dealer in the Tri-State Area.  For 75 years, Gerhard’s has been providing the highest quality appliance products.:  From cooling units, dishwashers, and outdoor grills to refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers, Gerhard’s has whatever you are looking for with over 80 brands to choose from.

Gerhard's Appliances has five state-of-the-art showrooms featuring wifi connected kitchen suites; live appliances to test before purchasing; and an extremely knowledgeable sales-team equipped to help design the kitchen of your dreams on any budget.

The company continues to service the appliances that they sell as a part of their commitment to the customer. This, combined with financial contributions and volunteer services that the family gives back into the community through local volunteer fire companies, charities and athletic leagues, are large factors that drive their success.

Home ImprovementPreferred Pros
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
Preferred Pros Promotional Graphic for Windows
Preferred ProsPreferred Pros: WindowsBeasley Media Group Editoral
Preferred Pros Promotional Graphic for Veterinarians
Preferred ProsPreferred Pros: VeterinariansBeasley Media Group Editoral
Preferred Pros Promotional Graphic for Solar
Preferred ProsPreferred Pros: SolarBeasley Media Group Editoral
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect