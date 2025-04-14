Win An Adventure Aquarium 4-pack!

Contests
Kristen has your chance to win a 4-Pack of tickets to Bubble Bash at the Adventure Aquarium. Listen each weekday for the daily contest keyword. Then, enter each day's keyword below, along with your info, for a chance to win a 4pack of tickets!

Eric Simon
Adventure Aquarium Bubble Bash
Adventure Aquarium

Kristen has your chance to win a 4-Pack of tickets to Bubble Bash at the Adventure Aquarium. Listen each weekday for the daily contest keyword. Then, enter each day's keyword below, along with your info, for a chance to win a 4pack of tickets!

Get your tickets today at AdventureAquarium.com

One Entry Per Person, Per Keyword (weekdays 4/14/25-4/18/25). Entry period ends Sunday 4/20/25.

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
