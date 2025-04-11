Eagles Star Lane Johnson Announces Engagement to Kelsey Holmer

Philadelphia Eagles' tackle Lane Johnson and Kelsey Holmer shared news of their engagement on Instagram on April 9, 2025. "MY FOREVER 😍," Johnson commented.

The couple posed for beautiful photos wearing white outfits. Holmer's dazzling engagement ring caught everyone's eye as congratulations poured in from fans.

Lane Johnson hit this personal milestone just two months after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles on February 9, 2025. It was his second ring during his impressive NFL career.

The 6-foot-6 lineman has proven his worth with six Pro Bowl nods from 2018 to 2024. Playing right tackle, he's been named All-Pro twice - in 2017 and again in 2021.

The couple went public with their relationship in early 2022. Johnson, who has three kids from his earlier marriage to Chelsea Goodman, balances his time between family life and football.

Lane Johnson has been a rock for the Eagles' offensive line since they picked him fourth overall in 2013. He's helped the team stay strong through various coaches and quarterbacks.

Off the field, he works out in an unexpected place - a converted horse barn. This space, nicknamed the "Bro Barn," has become a favorite training spot for Johnson and his teammates.

His latest Super Bowl win adds to an already impressive career. Since his first championship in 2018, Johnson has become a beloved figure in Philadelphia.