Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: January 3–January 5

Author Gina Cosenza

Kick-off 2025 in Philadelphia with a weekend full of fun and excitement. From vibrant cultural events to invigorating outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone. Check out special performances, festive markets, and culinary delights showcasing Philly’s diverse flavors. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this first weekend of the year promises unforgettable experiences.

Astra Lumina at Abington Art Center

· What: Astra Lumina

· When: Tickets are available every 15 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

· Where: 515 Meetinghouse Road in Jenkintown, Penn.

· Cost: $31 to $37 Take an enchanting night walk through Astra Lumina, a cosmic light display that transforms Philadelphia into a celestial wonderland. This immersive experience features nine expansive, themed areas and 16 illuminated zones, including captivating attractions such as the Starlight Lanterns, Astra Archway, Falling Stars, and the mesmerizing Cosmic Choir. The stunning visual effects and ethereal soundscapes are sure to transport you on a magical journey among the stars.

A Very Furry Christmas at Sesame Place

· What: A Very Furry Christmas

· When: Saturday, Jan, 4, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Where: 100 Sesame Road in Langhorne, Penn.

· Cost: $34 Celebrate the season at Sesame Place’s “A Very Furry Christmas,” a family-friendly event filled with holiday magic. The delightful 1-2-3 Christmas Tree Light Show combines dazzling illumination and festive music. The spacious park provides a beautiful backdrop for these spectacular holiday displays. This festive celebration is perfect for all ages, offering fun, laughter, and entertainment sure to create special memories.

We Call It Ballet: Sleeping Beauty Dance and Light Show

· What: We Call It Ballet

· When: Saturday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

· Where: 104 East State St. in Media, Penn.

· Cost: Tickets start at $43 Experience a fresh, innovative twist on the classic “Nutcracker” with “We Call It Ballet.” This unique show features dancers in LED-lit costumes that change colors, creating a mesmerizing glow-in-the-dark spectacle. It’s set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, with narration making the story accessible and engaging for all. With modern choreography and breathtaking visual effects, this reimagined version, blending tradition with cutting-edge creativity, has broad appeal. It’s a performance that truly lights up the stage.

Other Things To Do To Make Your Philly Holiday Season Special

With so much going on, this weekend in Philadelphia has something for everyone. Enjoy the wonderful LumiNature experience at the Philadelphia Zoo, where one million lights across 16 dazzling zones create a magical winter wonderland. Disney On Ice at the Wells Fargo Center brings beloved Disney characters to life on the ice in an enchanting performance filled with magical skating, music, and storytelling. Jurassic Quest at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, invites you into a prehistoric world filled with life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs.

The City of Brotherly Love offers you a wide variety of enjoyable activities to start the year in style.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

5 Fictional Bands From Movies And TV We Wish Were Real

Some of the greatest bands of all time are actually fictional bands from movies and TV shows. If only we could actually see them perform live!

Over the years, there have been countless movies and TV shows focusing on bands that aren’t actually real. Sometimes, it’s quite obvious and comical, while other times, you might have had no idea it wasn’t about a real band. They can be grounded in reality or over the top–there are examples of it all in your favorite pieces of entertainment. However, can we all agree we wish these five fictional bands from movies and TV were real?

What Are The Best Fictional Bands From TV And Movies?

Recently, I shared some examples of fictional food from movies and shows that look delicious. Now, it’s time for some fictional bands. Not only are there shows and movies about fake bands, but there have also been several songs that were made specifically for these works of art. One of my favorite examples is “Scotty Doesn’t Know” from the movie EuroTrip. It became a hit classic, but it’s actually from a real band–so it can’t make the list. Granted, the real band doesn’t have Matt Damon on vocals, but I count them as non-fiction, nonetheless.

We’ve seen fictional bands in comedies, mockumentaries, dramas, and even in some animated shows. It can be a great way to create comedic situations or to parallel what real bands go through without having to worry about securing a band’s rights or anything. I imagine that can be quite the process when you could simply invent a band instead.

When thinking about some of the fictional bands from movies and TV to add to the list, several came to mind right away. However, that doesn’t necessarily make them the best. I wanted this list to be quality and agreed upon by the majority. So, I had to do a bit of homework. While doing my research, I was blown away by how many there are! I had forgotten about some of these, and in many cases I didn’t realize they were fictional bands! I guess I always thought “Josie And The Pussycats” was a real band. I guess I didn’t really pay attention to the movie. Likewise, the same thing with “Cheetah Girls” I thought it was a real group. However, they only became a real group after the movie came out and they did some shows and stuff. Those bands will not appear on the list below. We can consider them to be honorable mentions, though?

Let’s get to the list! What bands would you add to the list that you’d love to see live and in person but will likely never be able to because they aren’t real? Let us know!

5 Of The Best Fictional Bands From Entertainment

  • Spinal Tap - "This Is Spinal Tap"

    Look, you can’t talk about fictional bands without talking about Spinal Tap. They’re arguably the greatest fictional band of all-time. Sure, they did end up playing some shows but that doesn’t count! They’re from a movie and so I’m calling them fake. Also, you’d be surprised how many people don’t realize they aren’t real. It’s a mockumentary! Ugh. The actors are all quality musicians but it remains a fake band.

  • The Beets - "Doug"

    https://youtu.be/voVY3-Xe8KY?si=YeBR8Uc94RdXceOK Do you remember The Beets from “Doug?” I had this song stuck in my head for the better part of my childhood growing up. It was so catchy! I wanted to see them. Doug and everyone seemed so hype about them. I wanted that feeling! It would be so cool to see them perform their songs live. I bet you’d remember more lyrics than you;d expect. 

  • Daisy Jones & The Six - "Daisy Jones & The Six"

    This is one of the newer examples on the list. I watched this show and it was fantastic. The music is cool, the characters are relatable, and the songs are awesome! I’d definitely see them perform live. This would have been my type of band back in the day. If you haven’t watched it yet, it’s highly recommended!

  • Boz 12 (B12) - "American Dad"

    https://youtu.be/rPIt52BwTak?si=gOr0nQzjbplACb3d Anything Steve Smith sings gets instantly stuck in my head. Just like Family Guy and South Park, American Dad does a great job incorporating original songs. They are always great and they are always funny. Somehow, they never seem to miss. It’s funny how the show will reference Boyz 12 and their music even outside of the original episode. A nice Easter Egg for fans of the show.

  • The Bikini Bottom Super Band - "SpongeBob Squarepants"

    Of course this had to make the list! It’s one of the most memorable moments and episodes of SpongeBob! Can you image being at the Bubble Bowl to see this one-of-a-kind performance? That crowd definitely looked hype. Honestly, I don’t think you’re ever too old for SpongeBob. It remains hilarious to this day. Or am I just immature?

