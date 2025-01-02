Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: January 3–January 5

Kick-off 2025 in Philadelphia with a weekend full of fun and excitement. From vibrant cultural events to invigorating outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone. Check out special performances, festive markets, and culinary delights showcasing Philly’s diverse flavors. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this first weekend of the year promises unforgettable experiences.

Astra Lumina at Abington Art Center

· What: Astra Lumina

· When: Tickets are available every 15 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

· Where: 515 Meetinghouse Road in Jenkintown, Penn.

· Cost: $31 to $37 Take an enchanting night walk through Astra Lumina, a cosmic light display that transforms Philadelphia into a celestial wonderland. This immersive experience features nine expansive, themed areas and 16 illuminated zones, including captivating attractions such as the Starlight Lanterns, Astra Archway, Falling Stars, and the mesmerizing Cosmic Choir. The stunning visual effects and ethereal soundscapes are sure to transport you on a magical journey among the stars.

A Very Furry Christmas at Sesame Place

· What: A Very Furry Christmas

· When: Saturday, Jan, 4, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Where: 100 Sesame Road in Langhorne, Penn.

· Cost: $34 Celebrate the season at Sesame Place’s “A Very Furry Christmas,” a family-friendly event filled with holiday magic. The delightful 1-2-3 Christmas Tree Light Show combines dazzling illumination and festive music. The spacious park provides a beautiful backdrop for these spectacular holiday displays. This festive celebration is perfect for all ages, offering fun, laughter, and entertainment sure to create special memories.

We Call It Ballet: Sleeping Beauty Dance and Light Show

· What: We Call It Ballet

· When: Saturday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

· Where: 104 East State St. in Media, Penn.

· Cost: Tickets start at $43 Experience a fresh, innovative twist on the classic “Nutcracker” with “We Call It Ballet.” This unique show features dancers in LED-lit costumes that change colors, creating a mesmerizing glow-in-the-dark spectacle. It’s set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, with narration making the story accessible and engaging for all. With modern choreography and breathtaking visual effects, this reimagined version, blending tradition with cutting-edge creativity, has broad appeal. It’s a performance that truly lights up the stage.

Other Things To Do To Make Your Philly Holiday Season Special

With so much going on, this weekend in Philadelphia has something for everyone. Enjoy the wonderful LumiNature experience at the Philadelphia Zoo, where one million lights across 16 dazzling zones create a magical winter wonderland. Disney On Ice at the Wells Fargo Center brings beloved Disney characters to life on the ice in an enchanting performance filled with magical skating, music, and storytelling. Jurassic Quest at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, invites you into a prehistoric world filled with life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs.

The City of Brotherly Love offers you a wide variety of enjoyable activities to start the year in style.

