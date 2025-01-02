Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Weather Bringing a Rude Awakening

Getty Images / igoriss

Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey enjoyed a very mild Christmas, so if you’re someone who doesn’t like the brutally cold temperatures, then you probably loved the warm weather over the holidays. But, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey is gearing up for some severe winter weather. Just a few days ago, it almost felt like spring in some areas, with light rain and dew taking the place of snow and ice. One good thing about the mild weather is that the roads were good for most of the holiday, so if you had to travel, for most of the area, you didn’t have to fend with ice and snow. But, now, there’s a change for the next two weeks, and here’s what you can expect.

Winter Weather Brewing Across the U.S.

Thirteen states are in the path of what looks to be a dangerous winter storm arriving this week. The winter storm is expected to bring snow and ice from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic later this week. We’re talking “heavy snow and significant icing.”

The National Weather Service Prediction Center sent out a post on X on Thursday, January 2, showing a map of the impacted areas of the country. The storm is a bit more south than many winter storms, but even the areas that don’t get snow or ice are expected to get very cold temperatures.

A winter storm is expected to begin impacting the Central Plains by Saturday night, with heavy snow and significant icing potential spreading eastward to the Mid-Atlantic by early next week. See our latest Key Messages below. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/habFiutQEO — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 2, 2025

According to the NWS, the most likely impacted areas include parts of Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland and Kansas. Other areas of the country with a good chance of impacts include parts of New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, Iowa, West Virginia and Kentucky.

As for Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, as mentioned above, parts of Delaware and New Jersey could get some impact from the general winter storm going across the U.S., but most of the areas hardest hit will be south of these states. While some snow is in the forecast for Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey for the next week, the real news is the brutally cold temperatures. All three states are projected to get down to the teens by next week, and those cold temperatures are expected to last through at least mid-January, according to the Weather Channel. Those teens are on the forecast through at least the middle of January, so get your earmuffs on. I’m not a fan of the cold weather or now, so bring on spring, please. Contact me with your winter weather stories.

