3 Things To Watch on Netflix Right Now

Here’s a look at my current top three picks for things to watch on Netflix—perfect for chilly nights in! These are must-watches, whether you’re after a little nostalgia, some heartfelt family drama, or a true crime thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. I’ll break down why each of these picks has earned its place in my lineup and why you might want to add them to yours too!

1. One Day

One Day is based on the beloved novel by David Nicholls and follows the story of Emma and Dexter, two people who meet every July 15 for decades, giving us a snapshot of their friendship, love, and heartbreak over the years. This new adaptation takes a fresh, serialized approach to the classic story. The pacing allows you to savor the twists and turns in Emma and Dex’s relationship as they grow up, drift apart, and find their way back to each other. It’s nostalgic, but with that extra emotional punch that only Netflix can bring in their best adaptations. This series is perfect for anyone who loved the book or film—or anyone who just wants a romance that doesn’t sugarcoat the ups and downs of real relationships.**

Watch here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81256740

** Author’s Note: I am currently watching this series with my husband and we are both way too invested in the fictional lives of Emma and Dex. **

2. A Family Affair

This heartfelt drama dives deep into family dynamics, starring Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron in roles that push their usual boundaries. A Family Affair explores what happens when personal lives and professional ambitions clash, with Kidman’s character finding herself entangled in a romance with her daughter’s boss (played by Efron). Things get complicated when family secrets come to light, testing their relationships and sense of loyalty. It’s both funny and touching, with standout performances that add layers to what might otherwise be a predictable plot line. This movie makes for a great watch when you’re in the mood for a little family drama with a lot of heart.

Watch here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81361154

3. Dancing for the Devil

For those who, like me, have a weakness for true crime documentaries, Dancing for the Devil is an intense new series that digs into the world of organized crime and corruption within the Latin American dance scene. This series follows a talented dancer who finds herself in too deep with a dangerous cartel, with each episode revealing another layer of deceit, ambition, and survival. It’s gripping, dark, and just twisty enough to keep you pressing “next episode” until you’re through it all. And trust me, once you watch this documentary, your TikTok feed will be flooded with Miranda Derrick and company. This one is perfect for a Friday night binge if you’re a fan of gritty, real-life drama that shows the darker side of glamour.

Watch here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81638162

With One Day to bring the feels, A Family Affair to lighten up your drama-filled heart, and Dancing for the Devil to give you a taste of gritty true crime, this lineup covers all the bases. These picks are perfect for whatever vibe you’re in, whether you want a romance that keeps it real, a heartfelt drama with laughs and surprises, or a true crime thriller that grips you from start to finish. So grab some popcorn, cozy up, and let these shows sweep you away from the real world for a bit! Each one serves up its own escape, making Netflix the perfect companion for a laid-back binge session.